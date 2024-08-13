back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirBalidan Stambh Completed: A Stunning Tribute Ready for Independence Day
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Balidan Stambh Completed: A Stunning Tribute Ready for Independence Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Work on the ‘Balidan Stambh' or the martyr's memorial, in the heart of Srinagar city has been completed and would be thrown open to the public for Independence day function on August 15, officials said.

     

    Home Minister Amit Shah in June last year laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh' in Srinagar's Pratap Park.
    “The work on Balidan Stambh has been completed and ready to organise the celebrations on the Independence Day on August 15”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City (SSC) Limited, Owais Ahmad told media persons in Srinagar on Tuesday.
    He said that a full dress rehearsal was held here today and is ready for the August 15 Independence Day function.
    “This is a big achievement and hard work of all workers and the team of Srinagar Smart City”, Owais said and added “the August 15 function will be held here also”.
    He invited all people to visit the ‘Balidan Stambh and feel the place which signifies those who have sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the nation, especially for those who have lost their lives in   and for the country to pay homage to them.
    The ‘Balidan Stambh' is sixty meters high in the shape of a soldier's gun. The names of 4877 martyrs are inscribed on 52 pillars around the country. Some of the pillars are dedicated to 543 soldiers who were martyred in the War. Of these martyrs, 71 were from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ACB files disproportionate assets case against former revenue official in Jammu
    Next article
    Transfers and Postings : J&K | PDD Orders Promotion, Transfers Of Engineers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Transfers and Postings : 7 DySPs Repatriated To Home Deptt, 10 Transferred

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Home Department has repatriated seven...

    With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To Review J&K Security Situation

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Election Commission will hold...

    J&K | ADGP Jammu Anand Jain Mandates Uniform Compliance

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Additional Director General of Police...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Issues Instructions Regarding Vigilance Awareness Week

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transfers and Postings : 7 DySPs Repatriated To Home Deptt, 10 Transferred

    With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To...

    J&K | ADGP Jammu Anand Jain Mandates Uniform Compliance