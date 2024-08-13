ACB files disproportionate assets case against former revenue official in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 13: Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case FIR No. 10/2024 under section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) in PS ACB Jammu on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations that the accused namely Ashok Kumar, then Naib Tehsildar Gharota Jammu has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

In the year 2022, the said Naib Tehsildar was arrested by ACB along-with his tout Raman Gupta for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for issuance of fard document. Accordingly FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at PS ACB Central on 29th June, 2022 and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, verification was also initiated.

The verification conducted by this Bureau has revealed that the accused public servant during his posting has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties on his own name and on the names of his family members which includes one Palatial house (duplex) situated near BDO office Akhnoor worth crores, movable assets i.e., luxury car and two wheelers, other immovable/movable assets, huge Bank accounts balance and expenditures made through the said bank accounts etc.

The verification further revealed that huge money was spent by suspect on the marriage of his daughter, besides the suspect's family is having luxurious lifestyle. As per probe conducted, the expenditure incurred and the value of assets acquired by suspect have been found to be disproportionate to the income earned by him from all known sources.

Further investigation is going on.