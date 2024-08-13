back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K admin extends open invitation to people to attend I-Day event in...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K admin extends open invitation to people to attend I-Day event in Srinagar on Aug 15

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 13: and administration on Tuesday extended an open invitation to the people for the Independence Day event here on August 15.
    “There will be no restrictions and I on behalf of the government extend an open invitation to the general public for attending the main event at Bakshi Stadium on Thursday”, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told media persons today.

     

    Bidhuri hoisted the Flag on the mast at the podium amid the reverberating National Anthem and took salute of the march past during the full dress rehearsal of 78th Independence Day which was held at the Bakshi Stadium amid adequate arrangements in place.
    He requested the people to be seated in the stadium on time to secure their place during the Independence Day function on August 15.
    Bidhuri said that all arrangements have been put in place for smooth Independence Day celebrations across the Kashmir valley.
    As a prelude to the grand celebrations to be held on the eve of 78th Independence day on August, 15 full dress rehearsals were also held across Kashmir valley on Sunday.
    On the occasion, rich tributes were paid to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country.
    ADGP Kashmir, IGP Central Kashmir Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, officers of District administration and HoDs of civil departments were present on the occasion.
    On the occasion, students from different schools of Srinagar and artists showcased colourful cultural presentations based on patriotic songs displaying the spectrum of unity in diversity and integrity of the nation amid hot and humid prevailing conditions.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K | Sikhs To Field Their Candidates In Assembly Polls In Kashmir
    Next article
    ACB files disproportionate assets case against former revenue official in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Transfers and Postings : 7 DySPs Repatriated To Home Deptt, 10 Transferred

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Home Department has repatriated seven...

    With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To Review J&K Security Situation

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Election Commission will hold...

    J&K | ADGP Jammu Anand Jain Mandates Uniform Compliance

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Additional Director General of Police...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Issues Instructions Regarding Vigilance Awareness Week

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transfers and Postings : 7 DySPs Repatriated To Home Deptt, 10 Transferred

    With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To...

    J&K | ADGP Jammu Anand Jain Mandates Uniform Compliance