J&K admin extends open invitation to people to attend I-Day event in Srinagar on Aug 15

Srinagar, Aug 13: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended an open invitation to the people for the Independence Day event here on August 15.

“There will be no restrictions and I on behalf of the government extend an open invitation to the general public for attending the main event at Bakshi Stadium on Thursday”, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told media persons today.

Bidhuri hoisted the National Flag on the mast at the podium amid the reverberating National Anthem and took salute of the march past during the full dress rehearsal of 78th Independence Day which was held at the Bakshi Stadium amid adequate arrangements in place.

He requested the people to be seated in the stadium on time to secure their place during the Independence Day function on August 15.

Bidhuri said that all arrangements have been put in place for smooth Independence Day celebrations across the Kashmir valley.

As a prelude to the grand celebrations to be held on the eve of 78th Independence day on August, 15 full dress rehearsals were also held across Kashmir valley on Sunday.

On the occasion, rich tributes were paid to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

ADGP Kashmir, IGP Central Kashmir Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, officers of District administration and HoDs of civil departments were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, students from different schools of Srinagar and artists showcased colourful cultural presentations based on patriotic songs displaying the spectrum of unity in diversity and integrity of the nation amid hot and humid prevailing weather conditions.