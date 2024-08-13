J&K | Sikhs To Field Their Candidates In Assembly Polls In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Tuesday said Sikhs would field their candidates in coming Assembly polls in Kashmir on some seats.

They also sought support of Muslims to ensure the win of the Sikh candidates.

” In Kashmir we have decided to field Sikh candidates in some assembly seats, where our community has a strong presence. We request the majority community to extend support to Sikh candidates, ” chairman APSCC Jagmohan Singh Raina said while addressing a press conference.

Raina said they have in the last seventy years sought help from the government to address grievances of the community, but nobody helped.

“We never asked anything from the majority community in the past but now we want their help to send Sikh candidates to the assembly where they would speak for all of us,” he said.

He said they will finalise the names of the candidates in Kashmir soon.