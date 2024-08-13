back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Appoints Nodal Officers For National Conference Of Chief Secretaries

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 13: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed six Administrative Secretary-ranked officers as Nodal Officers for the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, set to take place in New Delhi in November 2024. These officers will oversee the preparation and uploading of Union Territory-specific notes and feedback on the designated portal (http://ncsconf.gov.in) as per the guidelines issued by NITI Aayog, Government of India.

    Click Here To View Order

    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

