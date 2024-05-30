back to top
Train Engine Derails At Jammu Railway Station
Train Engine Derails At Jammu Railway Station

, May 30: The engine of the Sampark Kranti Express derailed at  Jammu railway station here on Thursday, officials said.
No one got injured in the incident, they said.
As the train arrived at the railway station from New Delhi today, one wheel of the engine went off the track, causing the train to come to a halt, the officials said.
After a two-hour delay, the engine was brought back on track and the train continued its journey, they said.
Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.

Digital India Corporation Seeks Talents in Jammu and Kashmir: Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities with DIC
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for Various Posts: Apply Now to Join AIIMS’ Latest Recruitment Initiative
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

