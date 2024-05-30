Train Engine Derails At Jammu Railway Station

JAMMU, May 30: The engine of the Sampark Kranti Express derailed at Jammu railway station here on Thursday, officials said.

No one got injured in the incident, they said.

As the train arrived at the railway station from New Delhi today, one wheel of the engine went off the track, causing the train to come to a halt, the officials said.

After a two-hour delay, the engine was brought back on track and the train continued its journey, they said.

Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.