All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for Various Posts: Apply Now to Join AIIMS’ Latest Recruitment Initiative

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024: All India Institute of Medical Science Vijaypur, Jammu has invited applications forms for 32 contractual posts of Assistant Professors in various specialties given below, (Advertisement No. AIIMS/JMU/Temp.Rect./Faculty/2024/01, dated 18.05.2024).

Interested and eligible candidates are required to Take a printout of the application form (Given Below) and scan the filled in application form & all requisite documents and email them to RECRUITMENTCELL@AIIMSJAMMU.EDU.IN. The Last date of submission of the Application Form is 30th May 2024.

The candidates are required to report for the interview at 10.00 AM sharp at the venue of Interview i.e Academic Block, 6th Floor, AIIMS, Vijaypur, Jammu, 184120.

Vacancy Details:

Name of Posts: Assistant Professors

– Qualification: MBBS or equivalent medical qualification recognized under the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956 or by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for practice of medicine in India.

– Department / Specialty Name:

Anaesthesia (Cardiac-Anaesthesia)

Anaesthesia (Neuro-Anaesthesia & Neuro Critical Care)

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Clinical Haematology

Dermatology

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology

Gastroenterology

Hospital Administration

Medical Oncology

Microbiology

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neuro Surgery

Neurology

Nuclear Medicine

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Psychiatry

Pulmonary Medicine

Radio-Diagnosis

Radiotherapy

Surgical Gastroenterology

Surgical Oncology

Urology

Age Limit: The upper age limit for applying for these posts is 50 years as on 01.05.2024.

Salary: Selected candidate(s) will receive a salary of Rs.1,52,250/- per month.

APPLICATION FEE: Rs 1000/- (Non-refundable) for General / OBC / EWS category candidates. No fee for SC, ST & PwBD candidates.

Important Dates:

Start Date: 18 May 2024

Last Date: 30 May 2024

Venue of written/skill test and/or Interview: 03, 04 and 05 June 2024

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to Take a printout of application form and Scan filled up application form & all requisite documents and email them to RECRUITMENTCELL@AIIMSJAMMU.EDU.IN. Subject of Email must be: Application for the post of ……………………………………………………… in AIIMS Jammu.

The candidates are required to report for the interview at 10.00 AM sharp at the venue of Interview i.e Academic Block, 6th Floor, AIIMS , Vijaypur, Jammu, 184120.

Selection Mode: The selection of candidate(s) will be based on interview.

For other details, please visit the AIIMS Jammu website www.aiimsjammu.edu.in under the head ‘Recruitment'.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Official Website: AIIMS Jammu