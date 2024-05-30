back to top
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for Various Posts
Jammu KashmirJobs

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for Various Posts: Apply Now to Join AIIMS’ Latest Recruitment Initiative

By: Northlines

Date:

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: All Institute of Medical Science Vijaypur, Jammu has invited applications forms for 32 contractual posts of Assistant Professors in various specialties given below, (Advertisement No. AIIMS/JMU/Temp.Rect./Faculty/2024/01, dated 18.05.2024).

Interested and eligible candidates are required to Take a printout of the application form (Given Below) and scan the filled in application form & all requisite documents and email them to RECRUITMENTCELL@AIIMSJAMMU.EDU.IN. The Last date of submission of the Application Form is 30th May 2024.

The candidates are required to report for the interview at 10.00 AM sharp at the venue of Interview i.e Academic Block, 6th Floor, AIIMS, Vijaypur, Jammu, 184120.

Vacancy Details:

Name of Posts: Assistant Professors
– Qualification: MBBS or equivalent medical qualification recognized under the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956 or by the Medical Commission (NMC) for practice of medicine in India.
– Department / Specialty Name:

  • Anaesthesia (Cardiac-Anaesthesia)
  • Anaesthesia (Neuro-Anaesthesia & Neuro Critical Care)
  • Cardiology
  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • Clinical Haematology
  • Dermatology
  • Endocrinology and Metabolism
  • Forensic Medicine & Toxicology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Hospital Administration
  • Medical Oncology
  • Microbiology
  • Neonatology
  • Nephrology
  • Neuro Surgery
  • Neurology
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Paediatrics
  • Psychiatry
  • Pulmonary Medicine
  • Radio-Diagnosis
  • Radiotherapy
  • Surgical Gastroenterology
  • Surgical Oncology
  • Urology

Age Limit: The upper age limit for applying for these posts is 50 years as on 01.05.2024.

Salary: Selected candidate(s) will receive a salary of Rs.1,52,250/- per month.

APPLICATION FEE: Rs 1000/- (Non-refundable) for General / OBC / EWS category candidates. No fee for SC, ST & PwBD candidates.

Important Dates:
Start Date: 18 May 2024
Last Date: 30 May 2024
Venue of written/skill test and/or Interview: 03, 04 and 05 June 2024

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to Take a printout of application form and Scan filled up application form & all requisite documents and email them to RECRUITMENTCELL@AIIMSJAMMU.EDU.IN. Subject of Email must be: Application for the post of ……………………………………………………… in AIIMS Jammu.

The candidates are required to report for the interview at 10.00 AM sharp at the venue of Interview i.e Academic Block, 6th Floor, AIIMS , Vijaypur, Jammu, 184120.

Selection Mode: The selection of candidate(s) will be based on interview.

For other details, please visit the AIIMS Jammu website www.aiimsjammu.edu.in under the head ‘Recruitment'.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Official Website: AIIMS Jammu

Train Engine Derails At Jammu Railway Station
RBI Sees Real GDP Growth At 7 Pc In FY25
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

