Digital India Corporation Seeks Talents in Jammu and Kashmir: Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities with DIC

Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 in J&K: Digital India Corporation/ Bhashini is currently inviting applications for the position of Engagement Manager – Chandigarh/Jammu/Srinagar purely on a Consolidated / Contract basis. Screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, and academic record and relevant experience.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official portal- ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date for submission of applications shall be 11-06-2024.

Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions in Jammu/Srinagar/Chandigarh:

Name of Post: Engagement Manager

– Qualification: B. Tech /M-Tech / MBA with 5+ Years of experience

– Age: Maximum Age for Application is 58 Years

Remuneration: Salaries for this position would depend on the qualifications and experience of the selected candidate and will be fixed as per the industry norms.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date for submission of applications is 11 June 2024.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Official Website: https://dic.gov.in