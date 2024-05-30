Digital India Corporation Seeks Talents in Jammu and Kashmir: Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities with DIC

Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 in J&K: Digital India Corporation/ Bhashini is currently inviting applications for the position of Engagement Manager – Chandigarh/Jammu/Srinagar purely on a Consolidated / Contract basis. Screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, and academic record and relevant experience.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official portal- ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date for submission of applications shall be 11-06-2024.
Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions in Jammu/Srinagar/Chandigarh:
Name of Post: Engagement Manager
– Qualification: B. Tech /M-Tech / MBA with 5+ Years of experience
– Age: Maximum Age for Application is 58 Years
Remuneration: Salaries for this position would depend on the qualifications and experience of the selected candidate and will be fixed as per the industry norms.
How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date for submission of applications is 11 June 2024.
