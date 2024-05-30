back to top
J&K | 7 Dead, 28 Injured As Bus Rolls Down In Deep Gorge In Akhnoor

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 30: At least seven passengers died and 28 others were injured after a bus with pilgrims aboard rolled down into a deep gorge in Chungi Marh area of Akhnoor in  Jammu district this afternoon, officials said.
An official said the bus rolled down into a deep gorge near Chungi Morh on Jammu-Poonch highway, resulting in death of seven passengers and injuries to 28 others.
He said that the injured have been shifted to sub district hospital Akhnoor, where from critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu
He added that the identities of the deceased and injured is being ascertained, while police have taken cognisance of the incident.

