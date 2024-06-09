back to top
Search
JammuTragedy Strikes J&K's Udhampur: 1 Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Tragedy Strikes J&K’s Udhampur: 1 Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

By: Northlines

Date:

Previous article
Telangana BJP President and Newly Appointed Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Reddy Thanks PM Modi for Cabinet Induction
Next article
J&K Medical Education Body Approves Three-Tier Faculty Structure for GMCs and SSHs in Jammu and Srinagar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Reasi Bus Crash Kills 10, Suspected Terror Attack Leaves Pilgrims Devastated:...

Modi’s Third Term Begins with a Familiar Cabinet: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari,...

Terrorist Attack Suspected in J&K Bus Crash: Pilgrims Plunge into Gorge...