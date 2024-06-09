Tragedy Strikes J&K’s Udhampur: 1 Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

SRINAGAR, June 9: One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said.

An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment.