Telangana BJP President and Newly Appointed Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Reddy Thanks PM Modi for Cabinet Induction
Latest News

Telangana BJP President and Newly Appointed Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Reddy Thanks PM Modi for Cabinet Induction

By: Northlines

Date:

HYDERABAD, June 9: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the capital.
He also thanked BJP national president J P Nadda and the people of his constituency.
“With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm.

J&K Security Forces Thwart Potential Terrorist Attack with Seizure of IEDs in Pulwama
