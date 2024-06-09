Telangana BJP President and Newly Appointed Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Reddy Thanks PM Modi for Cabinet Induction

HYDERABAD, June 9: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the national capital.

He also thanked BJP national president J P Nadda and the people of his constituency.

“With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm.