J&K Security Forces Thwart Potential Terrorist Attack with Seizure of IEDs in Pulwama

JAMMU, June 9: The security forces recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from a field in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The IEDs — buried underground in two plastic containers — were recovered by the security forces from Nehama area of Pulwama district, they said.

The officials said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned and the IEDs were destroyed without causing any damage.