PDP Leader Sartaj Madni’s Son Dies Of Heart Attack

SRINAGAR, Jun 9: Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni's son passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack at his residence in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

In a post on X, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti informed, “Pains me to write this. We lost Aroot Madni – Sartaj sahab's son who passed away due to a heart attack earlier today. No words can suffice for how we all feel. We raised him like a son & will miss him terribly. This aching void can never be filled.”