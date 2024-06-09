back to top
PDP Leader Sartaj Madni’s Son Dies Of Heart Attack

SRINAGAR, Jun 9: Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni's son passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack at his residence in South 's Kulgam district.
In a post on X, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti informed, “Pains me to write this. We lost Aroot Madni – Sartaj sahab's son who passed away due to a heart attack earlier today. No words can suffice for how we all feel. We raised him like a son & will miss him terribly. This aching void can never be filled.”

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

