back to top
Search
JammuJ&K Medical Education Body Approves Three-Tier Faculty Structure for GMCs and SSHs...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

J&K Medical Education Body Approves Three-Tier Faculty Structure for GMCs and SSHs in Jammu and Srinagar

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 9: Administrative Council in its meeting held on 7th of June 2024 under the Chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved implementation of 3-Tier Faculty Structure in Government Medical College/ Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu and Government Medical College/ Super Specialty Hospital, Srinagar as per Medical Commission's norms on the pattern of New Government Medical Colleges of J&K.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The decision involves up-gradation of 287 posts of Lecturers to Assistant Professor. This is in coherence to minimum Teachers Eligibility Qualifications norms prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Medical Institutions, which is already followed for new GMCs.
These norms provide for three faculty ranks “Assistant Professor”, “Associate Professor” and “Professor” in Medical Colleges. The Chawla Committee, among other recommendations, have also recommended the abolition of the obsolete posts of Lecturers in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar.
As the Posts(s) of Lecturer(s) are not counted while carrying out “Head Count” during inspections conducted by the NMC, which adversely affects the provisioning/enhancement of Post Graduate (PG) seats in of GMC Jammu/Srinagar. This would result in better cadre management through uniform faculty structure through abolition of dual recruitment system of faculty at entry level.

Previous article
Tragedy Strikes J&K’s Udhampur: 1 Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge
Next article
J&K Advisory Committee Approves Advance Fund Provision to Guarantee Timely Salaries for Health and ICDS Staff
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Reasi Bus Crash Kills 10, Suspected Terror Attack Leaves Pilgrims Devastated:...

Modi’s Third Term Begins with a Familiar Cabinet: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari,...

Terrorist Attack Suspected in J&K Bus Crash: Pilgrims Plunge into Gorge...