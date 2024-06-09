J&K Advisory Committee Approves Advance Fund Provision to Guarantee Timely Salaries for Health and ICDS Staff

JAMMU, June 9: Administrative Council which met here under the Chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved a proposal of Finance Department for providing advance funds in anticipation of central share to meet salary requirement of regular employees of Directorate of Family Welfare MCH & Immunization.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The funds will be spread in two installments i.e. June and November of the financial year. The funds so advance positioned will be recouped from the funds released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India upon submission of audited utilization certificate. This arrangement shall ensure regular disbursement of salary to regular staff of Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization.

Administrative Council also approved proposal submitted by Finance Department to provide advance funds in anticipation of central share for payment of salary of continued staff and honorarium of AWWs/AWHs of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) from budget provisions under CSS on reimbursement basis.

These funds too will be spread in two installments i.e. June and November of the financial year. This will ensure smooth implementation of CSS programmes/schemes viz. Mission Poshan which is entrusted with implementation of many flagship schemes like ICDS General, Supplementary Nutrition Program, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme for adolescent girls, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Palna.