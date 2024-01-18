Tragedy averted due to recovery of IED in Chowkibal

January 17

Tawi/Srinagar, January 17 (Gurshan): A major Tragedy was averted after an IED was recovered in Chowkibal area of Kupwara district of on Wednesday.

A police officer said that the Army averted a major terrorist incident today. He told that an IED was planted by the terrorists near Chowkibal on the Srinagar-Chowkibal highway to target the security forces, but the army personnel recovered that IED in time and destroyed it.  Police have registered the case and started further proceedings.

