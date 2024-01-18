357th Parkash Utsav of Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji celebrated

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: 357th Parkash Utsav of Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji was celebrated today at Gurudwara Digiana Ashram by a large number of devotees with fervor and enthusiasm.

Prakash Parv is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj Jayanti. The day is observed in honour and remembrance of the great warrior, poet, philosopher and spiritual master.

During Prakash Parv, devotees paid their obeisance before Guru Ganth Sahib. Shabd Kirtan were recited and Ardas (prayers) were offered collectively in the congregation.

The Ragi Jathas of Bhai Jabarjit Singh Ji Hazuri Ragi, Shri Darbar Sahib Amritsar, Bhai Giani Bachan Singh, Gurdwara Digiana Ashram, Bhai Ranjit Singh Ji UP Ashram Digiana, Bhai Harpreet Singh ji Chuhalia recited Gurbani Shabads and Katha Vachak Bhai Fatey Singh, Bhai Gurpreet Singh Ji Johal, Parcharak Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Amritsar, Harmittar Singh and Balwant Singh threw light on the life of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on his teachings.

Various Sikh organizations of J&K – Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Sikh Najwan Sabhas, Sikh Welfare Society, Istri Akali Dal, Sikh United Front, Bhai Kanahya Nishkam Sewa Society. Gurdwara Local Committees, Member DGPC Jammu participated in the celebration.

Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch urged the devotees to follow the preaching of Guru Gobind Singh Ji who sacrificed entire family to save humanity and stress upon Sikh community to adopt the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in every field of life to become true and pure Sikh.

Mahant Ji said that all parents should keep close watch on their children to save them from drugs and other evil deeds. The children must be taught the teachings of our Sikh Gurus and make them Amritdharies