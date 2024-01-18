Police solves Akshay murder case, Arrests 4 accused, seized weapons

Samba, Jan 17: Samba police has solved Akshay murder case of Gudwal Ramgarh, arrested four accused and seized two pistols, three magazines, seven live rounds, one toka and one vehicle used in the commission of crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Atul Choudhary alias Ravi s/o Mohan Lal r/o Trindian Ramgarh, Arun Choudhary alias Abu Jatt s/o Budhi Singh r/o Khor tehsil RS Pura district Jammu, Sahil Sharma alias Gilka s/o Rakesh Kumar r/o Near Railway Fatak, Vijaypur and Rajesh Kumar alias Chhotu alias Mahi Dhillon s/o Sat Pal r/o Near JKBOSE Vijaypur.

On 25.12.2023 around 6:00 pm, Akshay Sharma s/o Banarsi Dass r/o Gudwal was brutally murdered by a group of criminals who fired upon him with country-made pistols and also attacked with ‘toka' at Gudwal Ramgarh and after committing crime, the accused had fled from the scene of crime. Police had registered a case FIR No. 93/2023 u/s 302, 148, 149 IPC, 3/4/25 Arms Act at Police Station Ramgarh, started investigation and conducted raids at suspected hideouts in and outside J&K UT and succeeded in arresting four accused and seizing weapons of offence and vehicle used. Further investigation is underway.

During the nocturnal raid conducted by Samba police at suspected hideout i.e. hotel Bharat in Amritsar, hiding hardcore accused Atul Choudhary alias Ravi and Arun Choudhary alias Abu Jatt fired upon police party due to which one SgCt Indu Bhushan of PS Ramgarh sustained bullet injury. Even after getting injured, the gallant official and his colleagues displayed conspicuous bravery, pounced upon the dreaded criminals and caught hold of them. Injured official had to be admitted to Amandeep Hospital Amritsar where he was operated upon and bullet was removed. He has now been discharged from hospital. A separate case of attempt to murder/ Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines Amritsar, the accused were arrested in that case first and now custody has been transferred and they have been arrested in Akshay murder case FIR No. 93/2023 u/s 302,148, 149 IPC, 3/4/25 Arms Act of PS Ramgarh. Earlier, Police had also conducted raids to arrest them at Chandigarh hideout, but they had escaped.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said that investigation of Akshay murder case is being conducted by police in highly professional manner and all criminals involved in murder case and their aiders, abettors and harbourers would be arrested.