Dry weather likely to end by Jan end: MeT

System shows possibility of light to moderate snow from Jan 29: Director MeT

Srinagar, Jan 17: Amid the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, a sigh of relief is expected by the end of this month as there is a forecast of moderate snowfall in between January 29-January 31, while the officials in the local Meteorological department here has stated that the forecast will be cleared in coming days.

“At present, the system shows the possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from January 29 to January 31. However, the things will be cleared in the coming days,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said.

In the ongoing dry spell, the people offered special prayers ‘Salat-ul-Istisqa' at the Masjids here and also prepared Sas-Ras to seek divine intervention for an end to the prevailing weather conditions.

The prolonged dry spell has not only reduced the water level in the rivers and streams, but also ended up in reduction in the footfall of tourists as well.

However, some of the areas have received light snowfall today under the influence of a weak Western Disturbance (WD) today.

According to the reports, several areas including Doodhpatri, Sinthan top and others have received light snowfall today.

Nonetheless, another feeble WD is affecting J&K on January 20th night and as a result the light rain, snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected on the particular date.

In between January 25-27, there is also a possibility of light rain and snowfall at a few places, Dr Mukhtar said.

Moreover, the night temperature recorded a slight improvement today with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a low of minus 3.6 degree Celsius while Pahlagam was once again the coldest place at minus 3.9 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 3.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag and Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.1 degree Celsius and minus 4.3 degree Celsius respectively.