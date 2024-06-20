Top TN leaders visit Kallakurichi after hooch tragedy kills dozens

Kallakurichi: The focus of political leaders in Tamil Nadu has shifted to Kallakurichi following the hooch tragedy that has left dozens dead. Several top leaders from various parties are visiting the area today to take stock of the situation.

The incident came to light after many people who consumed illicit liquor in Karunaipatti, Kallakurichi started falling ill with symptoms like vomiting and giddiness. They were admitted to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital. Sadly, many among them started succumbing to the spurious brew over the next few days, taking the death toll to 37 currently.

The shocking incident has sent ripples of dismay across the state. Around 90 people are still under treatment in hospitals but 10 of them are said to be critical. This has fueled fears that the fatalities may rise further. Doctors are battling to save the lives of those undergoing treatment.

The case has been transferred to the CBCID for investigation. ADGP Kumar is appointed as the investigating officer. Ten people, including two women, have been arrested and questioning is underway. A commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Koka will probe the matter. Chief Minister Stalin has ordered relief of Rs.10 lakh to each family of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to those undergoing treatment.

Amid this, leaders from all political parties have decided to visit Kallakurichi to express solidarity with the affected families and demand stern action against the culprits, as the death toll continues rising due to consumption of spurious liquor sold illegally in the area. Their visit is aimed at taking stock of the situation and ensuring strict regulations to curb such tragedies in future.