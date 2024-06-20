back to top
Outrage erupts in Nahan after controversial cow slaughter social media post!
Himachal

Outrage erupts in Nahan after controversial cow slaughter social media post!

By: Northlines

Date:

Amid tensions already running high over religious issues, an unverified social media post incited mob fury that led to clashes and destruction in the quiet town of Nahan in Pradesh. What started as an innocuous message on an online platform snowballed into rampant vandalism on the streets.

According to eyewitnesses, an image was circulated on social media alleging that a cow had been slaughtered in the area. Though police said they found no evidence to substantiate the claim, thousands took to protesting aggressively within hours. Chanting slogans and wielding rods, the protesters blocked traffic and targeted any establishment they felt was linked to the supposed .

Shops, restaurants and residences witnessed smashed windows and glass doors during the hours-long unrest. Public and private property worth lakhs was damaged as the irate mob indulged in arson and ransacking. Even as the town was plunged into chaos, police struggled to bring the situation under control with their limited deployment. Extra force was summoned from neighboring districts as reinforcements.

Senior officials reached the troubled locality and appealed for calm through loudspeakers. They assured citizens that an investigation was underway and lawbreakers would not be spared. Curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent any flare-ups after dark. The source of the controversial post remains hazy with inquiries ongoing.

This episode highlights how rapidly online provocation can spiral into real danger. With one unverified claim sparking such mayhem, more scrutiny is merited of what circulates unchecked on electronic platforms. As the situation in Nahan gradually settles, authorities must work to stop malicious actors from inflaming communal passions again through fabricated social media sensationalism.

