NHRC issues notices to Haryana govt over wrong knee surgery of labourer
Haryana

NHRC issues notices to Haryana govt over wrong knee surgery of labourer at private hospital in Panipat

By: Northlines

Date:

The Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of a case of alleged medical negligence from which has seriously impacted a patient. As per reports, a man was mistakenly operated on his left knee instead of the right one at a private hospital in Haryana's Panipat.

It has been learnt that the patient, who had suffered an injury in his right knee, visited the hospital for the intended surgery. However, due to what is suspected to be an error, the surgery was performed on his left knee. When confronted, the hospital staff hastily conducted the operation on the other knee as well but to no benefit. The man is now unable to walk properly due to the botched up procedures.

What's worse is that the hospital allegedly charged him Rs.8,000 despite him being covered under the state-run insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and also took away his policy card. Seeing the circumstances of the case, NHRC has sent notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police in Haryana seeking time-bound reports on the matter within a week. This should include detailed information about action taken against those responsible and compensation provided to the victim.

It has been pointed out that such negligent acts on part of private healthcare institutions are a violation of patients' fundamental right to life and proper medical care. Authorities cannot absolve themselves of liability where people's wellbeing and trust in the system are disregarded. The notices are hoped to bring justice and relief for the affected person while acting as a deterrent against future lapses as well.

