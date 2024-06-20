back to top
India take on tough challenge from spirited Afghanistan in T20 World Cup Super 8s opener

By: Northlines

and Afghanistan set for T20 showdown in Barbados

The Indian team will look to carry forward their momentum from the group stages when they face a tough challenge from Afghanistan in their opening Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 Cup in Barbados today. Both teams have played high-quality cricket so far in the tournament and will be looking to start the knockout stage on a positive note.

India were impressive in winning three out of their four league matches to qualify as the top team from Group A. However, they will be wary of an Afghanistan side that has punching above their weight in recent years. Afghanistan pushed hosts West Indies close in their last group match before suffering a narrow defeat. They will be aiming to cause an upset against the 2007 champions in Bridgetown.

The Kensington Oval pitch has assisted fast bowlers throughout the competition so far. But batting second has offered an advantage as the surface tends to slow down under lights. Dew may also play a factor in the evening encounter. India's top order led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to make full use of fielding restrictions up front. But Afghanistan's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman could pose problems in the middle overs.

Looking at previous performances, India hold a clear 7-1 advantage over Afghanistan in their head-to-head T20I history. However, this is expected to be Afghanistan's toughest test yet and they will fancy their chances on a good batting surface if they can restrict India to a below par total. Fine is forecast for the game, setting the stage for an exciting Super 8s opener between the two sub-continental giants.

