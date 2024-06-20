Actor Sanjay Dutt’s gracious act wins photographer’s gratitude

In a recent online interaction, a well-known Bollywood photographer shared an incident from years ago that highlights actor Sanjay Dutt's gracious nature. The photographer recalled accidentally crashing his vehicle into Dutt's vanity van, which led to significant damage. However, instead of reacting angrily, Dutt calmly assured that he would personally cover all repair costs.

The photographer mentioned driving a smaller car that collided with the star's expensive vanity van hired for a production. This caused serious scratches to the vanity van. While the crew and other individuals at the site surrounded the photographer, Dutt stepped in to defuse the tense situation. Speaking to the crew, he stated he would pay for any costs related to fixing the damages.

By taking responsibility and not blaming the photographer, Dutt likely prevented a problematic conflict. His generous actions quite literally ‘saved' the photographer from facing the crew's wrath. The individual expressed gratitude, acknowledging how the thoughtful gesture prevented matters from escalating poorly.

The anecdote highlights Dutt's considerate nature even in undesirable scenarios. Where others may have lost temper, he chose patience and empathy. By willingly shouldering expenses, Dutt avoided adding to the photographer's troubles and stress. His kindness left a lasting, positive impression on the photographer many years later. The story serves as an example of how compassion and goodwill can amicably resolve incidents.