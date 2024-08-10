Top Premium Laptops to Consider in 2024 from Apple, Microsoft, LG and Samsung

With the latest processors from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm heating up competition in the laptop industry, consumers have a variety of high-powered, premium machines to choose from. Whether you’re a creative professional needing portable muscle or a coder that works on the go, today’s top laptops have the chops to handle any task. Here are some leading contenders to keep on your radar in the new year.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a potent Intel Core i9 processor and optional NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics for graphics intensive tasks. It wows with a bright 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen and S-Pen support in a razor-thin design. Equipped with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, it provides all-day battery life of over 20 hours from its large 80Wh cell. Weighing just over 3 pounds, it delivers desktop-level power wherever your work takes you.

Those seeking an exceptionally lightweight laptop will want to check out the LG Gram 17. Despite its spacious 17-inch display, the Gram 17 tips the scales at under 3 pounds thanks to an aluminum and magnesium construction. Intel’s latest Evo-certified Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM provide speedy performance while the large 80Wh battery fuels up to 20 hours on a charge. Its high resolution 2560×1600 screen also works nicely for multitasking.

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup offers powerful options centered around the new M-series chips. The base 14-inch model relies on the speedy M3 processor with 10-core GPU for graphics tasks. Other features include Liquid Retina XDR display, Magic Keyboard and loads of ports for connectivity. It delivers fantastic performance even with lighter workloads.

A fresh entrant looking to disrupt the premium laptop arena is the Microsoft Surface Pro 11. With Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon X Elite silicon inside, this Windows 11 2-in-1 is a versatile performer and lasted over 14 hours in our battery tests. Its 13-inch touchscreen detaches for tablet use and supports up to three external displays. With its tablet-laptop flexibility, this hybrid is worth a look.