“Algerian boxer Imane Khelif created history at the Paris Olympics by winning the country's first ever gold medal in women's boxing. After overcoming stiff competition, Khelif emerged triumphant in the women's welterweight category final against China's Yang Liu.

In a tightly contested gold medal bout, Khelif demonstrated tremendous fighting spirit and skill to outperform her opponent via a unanimous 5-0 decision. The passionate home crowd enthusiastically cheered Khelif's exemplary performance throughout the high octane bout. Elated at her achievement, an overjoyed Khelif embraced her coaches who lifted her on their shoulders to celebrate the monumental victory.

Post her title win, Khelif emphasized that she was proud of her identity as a woman. “I was born a woman and have always lived as one”, remarked the 25-year old boxer who has trained relentlessly for eight years to fulfill her Olympic dream. Khelif's success not only makes her the first Algerian woman to bag an Olympic boxing gold but also the first boxer from the north African nation to strike gold since 1996.

While Khelif's skills inside the ring are undisputed, she had to overcome unnecessary scrutiny and false allegations prior to the Games. However, the pugilist let her performance do the talking by emerging as the deserved champion on the biggest stage. Khelif's inspirational triumph reaffirms the values of merit, hardwork and determination triumphing over adversity.”