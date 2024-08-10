back to top
Search
    OlympicsNeeraj Chopra's lone silver highlights athletics disappointment for India in Paris
    OlympicsSports

    Neeraj Chopra’s lone silver highlights athletics disappointment for India in Paris

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Indian athletics team returned from the Paris 2024 with mixed results as top performers failed to replicate previous success on the biggest stage. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the lone medal winner, claiming a silver in a season-best effort. Steeplechaser Avinash Sable also finished a creditable 11th in the final, but the rest of the squad fell well short of expectations.

    Defending champion Chopra threw 89.45m, just shy of the gold but still bettering his Tokyo Olympics-winning mark. It showed the class of the Olympic champion to peak under pressure. Athletics Federation President Sumariwalla praised Chopra's consistency but said medals alone should not define success if processes are followed.

    Apart from Neeraj and Sable, who became the first Indian man to qualify for a steeplechase final, no other athletes made the finals of their respective events. Pre-event hopes of multiple finalists and a potential second medal were not fulfilled. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and Annu Rani along with hurdler Jyothi Yarraji could not match previous personal bests. Race walkers and marathon runners also failed to finish, while record holders in the relays finished well off the pace.

    Individual athletes underperformed shockingly in jumps events like long and triple jump where qualifying standards were within reach based on season bests. The overall below-par show raises questions about preparations and processes in the build-up if a collective dip was witnessed at the biggest sporting stage. Neeraj Chopra's superb individual effort alone salvaged some pride for Indian athletics on the global stage.

    Previous article
    Kathua Attack | Police release terrorists’ sketches, announce Rs 5 lakh reward
    Next article
    Imane Khelif scripts history by winning Algeria’s maiden women’s boxing gold at Paris 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Imane Khelif scripts history by winning Algeria’s maiden women’s boxing gold at Paris 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Algerian boxer Imane Khelif created history at the Paris...

    Paris 2024 wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, becomes India’s youngest Olympic medal winner

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris: Grappler Aman Sehrawat became India’s youngest ever Olympic...

    Neeraj Chopra Praises Vinesh Phogat’s Remarkable Comeback Story

    Northlines Northlines -
    National javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has applauded Vinesh...

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 9: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experts Reveal How Often You Should Wash Hair and Its Impact...

    A Natural Approach to Overcoming Dairy Sensitivity

    Google gearing up to unveil new Pixel phones and products at...