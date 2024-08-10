Google gearing up to unveil new Pixel phones and products at August event

Tech giant Google is gearing up for its next product launch event scheduled for August 13th. Dubbed ‘Made by Google', the annual event is where the company unveils its latest devices and innovations. This year's presentation promises to be an exciting one with new additions expected across multiple categories.

The upcoming lineup from Google's Pixel phone series is the most anticipated reveal. Rumors suggest we may see not two but three new Pixel models – the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. All phones are said to be powered by Google's latest Tensor G4 chip for enhanced speed and intelligence. An improved dual-camera design on the phones also aims to deliver better stills and videos.

Google is also tipped to take the wraps off its second foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This clamshell-style device promises refinements over last year's model for a smoother unfolding experience. Its bigger battery and display could enhance media enjoyment. Availability details for India may be provided.

The new Android 15 software is another highlight. Set to arrive with the Pixel 9 series, it aims to boost privacy with features like private space for sensitive apps. Built-in call and message filters may also curb digital theft attempts. Under-the-hood upgrades should deliver a faster and more optimized Android experience for users.

In the wearables segment, the Pixel Watch 3 is a likely announcement. Rumored to be available in two sizes for varied wrist preferences, it could offer an always-on AMOLED display and improved battery life over predecessors. Multi-day usage on a single charge may be on the cards.

Lastly, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may debut as well. Potential upgrades over the original model could include four color options and enhanced call quality. A revamped design with improved battery life may attract more listeners.

With new Pixel devices and software on the anvil alongside other surprise launches, Google's upcoming August showcase is one to watch for advanced technology fans. Its innovations have the potential to enhance the daily lives of countless users worldwide.