A Natural Approach to Overcoming Dairy Sensitivity

For many people, enjoying ice cream or drinking a warm glass of milk seems like a distant dream due to lactose intolerance. However, a local nutrition coach shares how it may be possible to ease into dairy consumption through a carefully planned process.

Isha, a wellness expert based in the capital city, notes that our bodies often produce less of the lactase enzymes needed to break down lactose, the main sugar in milk, as we age. When undigested lactose remains in the gut, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms for those with intolerance. However, she emphasizes that dairy avoidance is not the only option.

In a strategic approach termed “lactose adaptation,” small amounts of dairy are slowly reintroduced over several weeks under close monitoring. The goal is to support the return of lactase production and a gradual tolerance buildup. The first step involves just a few tablespoons of milk to gauge the reaction.

Subsequent weeks slowly increase the daily dairy portion, ensuring symptoms don’t worsen. Isha recommends easier-to-handle dairy like yogurt and buttermilk which contain probiotics and less lactose. Consistency is key, as regular small intakes may help maintain enzyme levels long-term.

However, she stresses this method may not suit those with severe cases or pre-existing gut issues. Consulting a medical expert is advised first. For alternative calcium sources, leafy greens, plant-based milks and millet varieties are listed.

With patience and care, what was once off-limits could become an occasional enjoyed food again. But recognizing each body’s limits is important on the journey to more inclusive nutrition.