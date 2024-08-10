As sweeping haircare trends circulate online, many wonder how often they should wash locks to maintain a healthy scalp and support growth. With scorching summer months upon us, excess sweating adds to the dilemma. However, experts say hair washing frequency seldom impacts strands.

Dr. Chandni Jain, dermatologist at Chandni's Skin Clinic, advises gauging cleansing needs based on scalp oil production. “For oily scalps prone to dandruff and dermatitis, daily washing prevents flare-ups and breakage that can lead to fall. But those with normal scalps can go 2-3 days between washes,” she notes.

The true drivers of growth are nutrition and genetics. Though a cleansed scalp enables healthy follicles, regular washing itself does not stimulate or hinder growth cycles. For combination hair types with oiliness at the roots but dryness at ends, Jain recommends focusing conditioners on lengths to balance moisture without over-cleansing the scalp.

In sweltering summer months, additional scalp sweat may signal more frequent washes for some. Overall, cleansing too much or too little depends on individual hair and scalp conditions determined by a dermatologist. The frequency of hair washing itself bears little influence on the length of locks.