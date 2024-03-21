Search
BusinessTop Insights from the US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Announcement and Jerome...
Business

Top Insights from the US Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Announcement and Jerome Powell’s Press Briefing

By: Northlines

Date:

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is still not ready to lower borrowing costs just yet. Here are key takeaways

The US Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady for the fifth consecutive meeting and said that it awaits more data to determine when to cut rates. Over the past two years, the Fed has raised rates aggressively to fight the highest inflation in decades.

But US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is still not ready to lower borrowing costs just yet. Here are key takeaways from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference:

  1. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%. This was largely expected but the Fed kept the median projection for rate cuts this year unchanged. It also said that US policymakers still see three cuts this year and more committee members now anticipate fewer cuts than that.
  2. Jerome Powell said that officials want to see more evidence that inflation is coming down toward the central bank's 2% target before starting to cut rates.
  3. US Fed also forecast that inflation moved up and it now sees more upside risks to those projections than before. Jerome Powell noted that January and February price data were higher than expected but officials thought the disinflation path would be “bumpy” and did not overreact to last year's quick price cooling.
  4. Fed officials also discussed slowing the pace of their balance sheet runoff at this meeting and Jerome Powell said that process will start “fairly soon.” This would mean that the process will actually end sooner and will just ensure a smoother transition for markets.
  5. Following the announcement stocks and treasuries rallied as traders grew increasingly confident that Fed will start lowering interest rates in June. US Futures contracts showed about a 67% chance of a move at that meeting.
Previous article
Is Holi 2024 Bringing a Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend? Find Out State-wise Holiday Schedule
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Is Holi 2024 Bringing a Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend? Find Out State-wise Holiday Schedule

Northlines Northlines -
Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for...

Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken Party Financially Ahead of Polls

Northlines Northlines -
The top leadership of the Indian National Congress launched...

Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: An international study has pointed to extreme...

Mercedes-Benz to Recall More Than 100,000 Vehicles in the United States

Northlines Northlines -
Mercedes Benz will recall 116,020 vehicles due to an...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Is Holi 2024 Bringing a Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend? Find Out...

Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken...

Microsoft appoints refugee son and AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman as new...