back to top
Search
    EntertainmentTop Bollywood actors gather to celebrate renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim's birthday
    Entertainment

    Top Bollywood actors gather to celebrate renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s birthday

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Stars Turn Up In Full Force For Hairstylist's Birthday Bash

    Some of the biggest names in Bollywood were spotted celebrating the birthday of a prominent hairstylist recently. Aalim Hakim, who has styled the tresses of many top actors over the years, threw a star-studded party in Mumbai to mark his special day. Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Suniel Shetty were among the attendees who turned up to wish the celebrity stylist.

    The bash saw many familiar faces from the film industry in attendance. Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan and television actors Mahhi Vij and Siddharth Nigam also joined the celebrations. Guests were treated to dance performances as they mingled through the night sporting black ensembles. Instagram posts from the event show the guests enthusiasm to be a part of Aalim's birthday party.

    While a red carpet was laid out, Aalim warmly welcomed each guest personally. Other noted personalities spotted at the event included Dino Morea, Pearl V Puri, Sooraj Pancholi, Tusshar Kapoor and singer Sonu Nigam. Industry veterans like Chunky Pandey and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also marked their presence. Bobby Deol and Arbaaz Khan came with their wives to join the fun-filled gathering. Siddharth took to social media to wish the “coolest” hairstylist with a photo from the bash.

    Aalim Hakim has worked wonders on many star transformations over the years. He was recently behind Vicky Kaushal's stylish looks for his latest films. The hairstylist clearly has many friends in high places who were eager to shower love on his special day. The starry event was a night to remember for the birthday boy.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How Juhi Chawla almost played Draupadi in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat before her debut QSQT role
    Next article
    Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema Like KL Saigal and Dilip Kumar

    Northlines Northlines -
    'The kings of on-screen romance who will never be...

    How Juhi Chawla almost played Draupadi in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat before her debut QSQT role

    Northlines Northlines -
    Juhi Chawla Reveals She Was Almost Cast as Draupadi...

    Justin and Hailey Bieber announce birth of first child, a baby boy named Jack

    Northlines Northlines -
    Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Share First...

    Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa draws parallels between Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s professionalism and caring nature

    Northlines Northlines -
    Veteran actor draws parallels between father-son duo's work ethic Manoj...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema...

    Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her relaxing Albania vacation on social...

    Controversy as ball change during England vs Sri Lanka test alters...