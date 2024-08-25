Top Bollywood actors gather to celebrate renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s birthday

Bollywood Stars Turn Up In Full Force For Hairstylist's Birthday Bash

Some of the biggest names in Bollywood were spotted celebrating the birthday of a prominent hairstylist recently. Aalim Hakim, who has styled the tresses of many top actors over the years, threw a star-studded party in Mumbai to mark his special day. Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Suniel Shetty were among the attendees who turned up to wish the celebrity stylist.

The bash saw many familiar faces from the film industry in attendance. Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan and television actors Mahhi Vij and Siddharth Nigam also joined the celebrations. Guests were treated to dance performances as they mingled through the night sporting black ensembles. Instagram posts from the event show the guests enthusiasm to be a part of Aalim's birthday party.

While a red carpet was laid out, Aalim warmly welcomed each guest personally. Other noted personalities spotted at the event included Dino Morea, Pearl V Puri, Sooraj Pancholi, Tusshar Kapoor and singer Sonu Nigam. Industry veterans like Chunky Pandey and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also marked their presence. Bobby Deol and Arbaaz Khan came with their wives to join the fun-filled gathering. Siddharth took to social media to wish the “coolest” hairstylist with a photo from the bash.

Aalim Hakim has worked wonders on many star transformations over the years. He was recently behind Vicky Kaushal's stylish looks for his latest films. The hairstylist clearly has many friends in high places who were eager to shower love on his special day. The starry event was a night to remember for the birthday boy.