Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India

The Union Cabinet recently approved two major initiatives that aim to strengthen India's research capabilities and propel innovation in key sectors. Through these schemes, the Centre intends to focus scientific efforts on priority areas central to the nation's sustainable growth.

One of the schemes, called Vigyan Dhara, brings together various existing science promotion programmes under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) with the goal of enhancing efficiency and better utilization of funds. It creates a unified framework with three components – capacity building, research and technology development, and commercialization of innovations. This restructuring provides flexibility to realign resources according to needs and prevents duplication of work.

Another initiative supports research and manufacturing in biotechnology. It aims to develop groundbreaking solutions in several domains like agriculture, healthcare, energy and the environment. Six priority themes have been identified – industrial bioproducts, functional foods and nutraceuticals, bio therapeutics, green agriculture, biofuels and marine applications.

By fostering innovation-driven R&D across these areas, the initiative aspires to launch a ‘bio revolution' with far-reaching socio-economic benefits. For instance, functional foods could complement farming while reducing pressure on land. Targeted therapies may treat severe diseases. Bio-pesticides and fertilizers can strengthen resilient and chemical-free farming.

With dedicated funding and a mission-mode approach, these schemes are poised to boost research capabilities nationwide and advance discoveries with potential to positively impact millions of lives. They signify the government's commitment to STI-led development by positioning Indian science on the global map.