back to top
Search
    BusinessElectrical imports from Vietnam surge 17% on back of Chinese firms shifting...
    BusinessLatest News

    Electrical imports from Vietnam surge 17% on back of Chinese firms shifting base

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Vietnam electrical exports charge ahead, driving up 's imports by 17%”

    India has witnessed a significant surge in imports of electrical machinery and parts from Vietnam in the first seven months of 2024. According to Ministry of Commerce data analyzed, imports from Vietnam rose by 17% to reach $5.8 billion between January and July as compared to the same period last year.

    A closer look at the trade numbers reveals that electrical machinery and parts, which constitute a major portion of imports from Vietnam, grew by a substantial 43% in the first five months of 2024 compared to a year ago. This strong double digit growth highlights Vietnam's rising prominence as a key supplier of electrical goods and components to the Indian market.

    Experts attribute Vietnam's export success to Chinese firms shifting their base of operations to the southeast Asian nation. As per the Economic Survey 2023-24, the rerouting of Chinese supply chains through countries like Vietnam and Mexico explains their burgeoning trade with India. Vietnam has proved especially attractive for Chinese businesses seeking to bypass tariffs imposed by major economies.

    Alarmingly for domestic manufacturers, India turned a net importer of steel for the first time in fiscal 2024 with overall deficit rising to 1.1 million tonnes. Vietnam emerged as a new exporter alongside traditional suppliers such as China, South Korea and Japan. July imports from Vietnam almost doubled year-on-year, signaling the rising influx is likely to persist.

    With Chinese investments catalyzing Vietnamese exports globally as well as to India, the risks of excess capacity and predatory pricing cannot be overlooked. Strict monitoring of imports under existing FTAs is crucial to ensure fair play and protect local industries. Going forward, prudent FDI and quality trade agreements hold the key to balanced and sustainable growth in India's overseas commerce.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India
    Next article
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to remain neutral in the ‘polarized’ U.S. presidential race.
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Cabinet recently approved two major initiatives that...

    Can ISRO Help Return Indian American Astronaut to Earth Safely?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Will ISRO Help Return Indian American Astronaut Sunita Williams...

    SpaceX’s perilous Polaris Dawn mission to break new records with riskiest spacewalk yet

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading space exploration company SpaceX has unveiled ambitious plans...

    Talented Indian Teen Clinches Asian Badminton Crown

    Northlines Northlines -
    Indian Teenager Lands Continental Crown In an inspiring performance, 13-year...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema...

    Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her relaxing Albania vacation on social...

    Controversy as ball change during England vs Sri Lanka test alters...