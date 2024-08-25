back to top
Search
    InternationalPrince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to remain neutral in the 'polarized'...
    International

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to remain neutral in the ‘polarized’ U.S. presidential race.

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A former Republican Congressman has urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to take sides in the “polarised” race for the White House.

    A former Republican Congressman has urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to take sides in the “polarised” race for the White House. Charlie Dent, who served in the House of Representatives from 2005 to 2018, also went on to claim that celebrities' endorsements ahead of the November election carry less weight than people believe.

    Harry and Meghan notably did not join A-listers at the Democratic Convention in Chicago this week, but they have always been outspoken about US . Dent has now suggested that the Sussexes need to tread carefully.

    “I really don't think most Americans sit up at night worrying what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say about American politics, or British politics for that matter,” Dent told GB News. “I know over in the UK that the royals are meant to stay out of politics. They do that sometimes successfully, I guess, sometimes not. Queen Elizabeth was pretty careful but Charles dabbled in it a bit more than some would like.”

    Dent continued, “In terms of Meghan and Harry, I don't think there are many Americans who are particularly concerned about their political . Politicians in the United States believe endorsements matter, I tend to think they don't matter that much, they really don't. In fact, in some cases, they have the opposite effect, they drive people away and maybe even hurt the branding of the person doing the endorsing.”

    “In a polarised country, it's not always the smartest thing in the to take sides if you're trying to advance yourself on some cause when half the country thinks it's unpopular or vehemently disagrees with it,” he added.

    Dent also claimed that businesses can avoid facing backlash by keeping quiet.

    “My advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle [would be] I'd be somewhat circumspect,” the 64-year-old said. “I was just over in the UK a couple of weeks ago, it doesn't sound like they're particularly popular over there and I don't know if they want to do things that would make them unpopular over here.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Electrical imports from Vietnam surge 17% on back of Chinese firms shifting base
    Next article
    NASA dramatically altered the shape of an asteroid’s moon and shifted its orbit.
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NASA dramatically altered the shape of an asteroid’s moon and shifted its orbit.

    Northlines Northlines -
    NASA's 2022 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission has...

    Hezbollah Attack Sparks Israeli Air Strikes as Conflict Escalates

    Northlines Northlines -
    As tensions rise between Lebanon militant group Hezbollah and...

    France Launches Terror Probe Following Explosion Near Synagogue

    Northlines Northlines -
    France opens terror probe after blast near synagogue An explosion...

    Sheikh Hasina’s Time in India Running Out After Bangladesh Revokes Her Diplomatic Passport

    Northlines Northlines -
    Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina does not hold any...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema...

    Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her relaxing Albania vacation on social...

    Controversy as ball change during England vs Sri Lanka test alters...