    How Juhi Chawla almost played Draupadi in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat before her debut QSQT role

    By: Northlines

    In a throwback revelation, veteran actress Juhi Chawla has shared how close she came to playing the iconic character of Draupadi in the blockbuster TV adaptation of the Indian epic Mahabharat in the late 1980s. Known for her charming roles in hit films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Juhi recently opened up about doing a screen test for the part of Draupadi and being selected for the role.

    However, fate had other plans for the young actress. She told in her own words that renowned filmmaker BR Chopra, who was backing the ambitious project, insisted she take up the offer to star in superhit romantic drama QSQT instead. “BR Chopra saab was like a mentor to me. He had me audition and chose me to play Draupadi. But when QSQT came along, he advised me not to do TV and to focus on films,” she recalled.

    Taking the veteran director's wise counsel, Juhi signed QSQT, which went on to be a massive blockbuster and launched her successful career in Bollywood. The role of Draupadi in Mahabharat eventually went to actress Roopa Ganguly. Looking back, Juhi acknowledges it was the right decision, as QSQT established her as a leading lady of the late 80s-90s alongside heartthrob Aamir Khan. Her fans certainly appreciate how BR Chopra steered her towards big screen glory by turning down the small screen opportunity.

