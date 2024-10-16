back to top
    JammuTKM celebrates Festive Season with Exclusive Ltd Edition of Urban Cruiser Taisor
    TKM celebrates Festive Season with Exclusive Ltd Edition of Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Tawi: Adding to the festive fervour, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the Limited Edition of its highly popular model – Urban Cruiser Taisor. This special edition, designed with a focus on enhancing style, and premium-ness, comes with a well curated Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package to elevate delight and excitement to customers. Commenting on the introduction of the festive edition, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car , Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, our efforts have always been centered on being a part of our customers' special occasions and celebrations which reflect our dedication to crafting delightful, customer-centric experiences. Following the recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festive Edition, we are excited to offer the Urban Cruiser Taisor Festive Edition, designed to bring something fresh and exciting to this festive season. We are confident that our customers will find great value in this new addition.”Available across all Turbo variants, the Limited Edition comes with a comprehensive TGA package of ₹20,160 enhancing both the exterior and interior of the versatile UC Taisor. List of key features:Front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red colors. Premium door sill guards. Chrome garnishes for the headlamps and front grille. Body side molding.    Door visor premium.  All- 3D mats and a welcome door lamp.All TGA will be fitted by certified Toyota technicians at dealerships, ensuring the highest quality and customer satisfaction.Since its launch in April 2024, the Urban Cruiser Taisor has quickly become a favorite among customers, especially those seeking a blend of style, performance, and versatility. Inspired by Toyota's SUV heritage, the Taisor features striking exteriors that exude a sense of prestige, complemented by its sleek, aerodynamic design and bold front grille. With a reputation for reliability and comfort, the Taisor has captured the hearts of SUV enthusiasts across .The 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and 6 Speed Automatic Transmission delivering maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm. In addition to a power packed driving experience, the 1.0L Turbo also offer segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5* km/l for Manual and 20.0* km/l for Automatic.

     

