    Jammu

    TecSox partners with magicpin to offer exclusive online deals and savings to over 10 million customers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: TecSox, a leading brand in tech accessories, is excited to announce its new partnership with magicpin- 's number one shopping & saving platform. This collaboration will provide exclusive, timely offers to magicpin's extensive customer base of 10 million, driving significant value just ahead of the festive season.

     

    This initiative aims to strengthen TecSox's direct-to-consumer (D2C) efforts while enhancing customer satisfaction by providing unbeatable savings. In just one week, TecSox has successfully sold hundreds of exclusive coupons to magicpin users, a clear testament to the strong appeal of this offer.

     

    Puneet Gulati, Founder and CEO of TecSox, commented on the partnership “At TecSox, we constantly strive to excite our customers by providing them with meaningful value. Partnering with magicpin allows us to reach an even broader audience, and with up to 30% additional discounts on our current offers, this festive season is sure to be a rewarding experience for our customers.”

     

    Suyash Jaiswal, Director Enterprise and D2C at magicpin, shared his thoughts that “We are thrilled to bring these exclusive deals from TecSox to our platform. This collaboration adds tremendous value for our shoppers, and we believe it will make their festive shopping even more enjoyable.”

     

