back to top
Search
    JammuAmazon launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Amazon launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Amazon today announced the launch of Amazon Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a nationwide competition to forge next-gen tech and AI-powered innovations for Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) in e-commerce. The hackathon is part of the lead-up to Amazon Smbhav 2024, the fifth edition of the company's flagship annual summit in India, and invites innovators across India to contribute to the growth of India's digital economy.

     

    Amazon has partnered with Startup India, DPIIT, Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC) to support the immense potential of innovators from the deepest pockets of the country. Open to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, including students, entrepreneurs, grassroots innovators, service providers, working professionals, SMBs, and the broader ecommerce ecosystem, the hackathon seeks to harness India's innovative spirit to address key challenges in the e-commerce ecosystem. Whether you're a college student with a game-changing idea, a tech enthusiast working from a small town, or an entrepreneur with a firsthand understanding of local challenges, this hackathon offers you the opportunity to drive meaningful change in the e-commerce landscape.

     

    The hackathon will focus on innovations that can significantly impact the growth and success of SMBs in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Participants will tackle challenges such as leveraging social media for product listings, streamlining multi-channel fulfillment, simplifying cross-border trade, and developing sustainable solutions for e-commerce.

     

    The hackathon will progress through multiple phases, from idea submission to prototype development, culminating in a demo day before a distinguished jury panel of industry leaders. Throughout the journey, participants will benefit from expert mentoring sessions to refine their ideas and prototypes. The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to Amazon's Seattle headquarters and cash prizes worth upto INR 10 lakhs. The winners will be recognized at the Amazon Smbhav 2024 Summit, taking center stage among thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs, policy makers, and global leaders.

     

    Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, said, “The collaboration between NIF, NIFientreC, Startup India, DPIIT, and Amazon exemplifies how the private sector can synergize with the government to transcend boundaries and realize collective objectives. Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “The e-commerce industry is rapidly evolving, and so are the needs of small businesses looking to digitize and scale. It's crucial that we continuously innovate to enable entrepreneurs with tailored solutions that solve their unique challenges. The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across India. By staying ahead of the curve and providing small business owners with the right tools and support, we're committed to helping them thrive, while contributing to India's journey towards a 5 trillion-dollar economy.”

    Key dates for the hackathon include the application window opening on October 14, last date for idea submission on November 14, announcement of shortlisted ideas on November 18, prototype submission deadline on November 24, virtual Demo Days on December 5-6, and winner announcement at Amazon Smbhav 2024 on December 10.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    TecSox partners with magicpin to offer exclusive online deals and savings to over 10 million customers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    TecSox partners with magicpin to offer exclusive online deals and savings to over 10 million customers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: TecSox, a leading brand in tech accessories,...

    TKM celebrates Festive Season with Exclusive Ltd Edition of Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Adding to the festive fervour, Toyota Kirloskar Motor...

    BHAVYA Project wins Innovation Award at Global Digital Health Summit 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The BHAVYA (Bihar Health Application Visionary Yojana...

    Inshorts Group Powers Festive branding with tailored, multilingual solutions

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The Inshorts Group, with its flagship apps...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TecSox partners with magicpin to offer exclusive online deals and savings...

    TKM celebrates Festive Season with Exclusive Ltd Edition of Urban Cruiser...

    BHAVYA Project wins Innovation Award at Global Digital Health Summit 2024