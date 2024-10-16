back to top
Search
    IndiaSC collegium recommends names to Centre for appointment as judges in 3...
    India

    SC collegium recommends names to Centre for appointment as judges in 3 HCs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the names of three advocates for appointment as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

    The three-member collegium, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, held the meeting on Tuesday and also decided to recommend the names of four senior judicial officers as judges of the Kerala High Court.

    It, by way of a separate resolution, recommended to the Centre the name of Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, as a permanent Judge of the same high court.

    “The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) Maheswara Rao Kuncheam @ Kuncham, (ii) Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar @ T C D Sekhar, and (iii) Challa Gunaranjan, advocates, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” the October 15 resolution said.

    They all are practising as lawyers in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

    Their names were recommended for judgeship on May 15, 2024 by the collegium headed by the chief Justice of the high court in consultation with the two senior-most judges. In a separate resolution uploaded on the apex court web site on October 15, the collegium said, “The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) K V Jayakumar, (ii) Muralee Krishna S, (iii) Jobin Sebastian, and (iv) P V Balakrishnan, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Kerala,” it said.

    Referring to an earlier recommendation on appointment of judges in the Kerala High Court, the apex court on Tuesday said, “By recommendation dated 10 October 2023, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended names of five Judicial Officers, including the name of Shri P Krishna Kumar, for elevation as judges of the high court of Kerala. Out of these, four judicial officers have been appointed, it added.

    “However, nothing has been intimated by the Government to the Collegium with regard to the status of Shri P Krishna Kumar. The Collegium, therefore, resolves that the four Judicial Officers whose names are recommended above shall rank, in the appointment order, below Shri P Krishna Kumar and their inter se seniority shall be fixed in that order,” it said.

    It also asked the Centre to appoint additional judge Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah as a permanent Judge of that Karnataka High Court.

    “The above recommendation may be processed expeditiously as the term of Mr Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah as an additional judge is going to expire on 7 November 2024,” the collegium resolution said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Amazon launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Modi becomes first ‘active member’ of BJP

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Strive to redress pensioners’ grievances within 21 days: Centre to depts

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 16: The Centre has asked all...

    Govt approves Rs 35,000 Cr for PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 16:  The Government on Wednesday approved...

    India to Consider New Captain After Early Exit from Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's disappointing performance at the recently concluded ICC Women's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024

    TecSox partners with magicpin to offer exclusive online deals and savings...

    TKM celebrates Festive Season with Exclusive Ltd Edition of Urban Cruiser...