BHAVYA Project wins Innovation Award at Global Digital Health Summit 2024

Jammu Tawi: The BHAVYA (Bihar Health Application Visionary Yojana for All) project, an initiative by the Health Department of the Government of Bihar, won the prestigious Innovation Award at the Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2024.The BHAVYA Project is a significant step toward achieving universal health coverage and strengthening the healthcare systems in Bihar. It leverages digital technologies to enable real-time monitoring of health services, enhance decision-making through data analytics, and improve overall healthcare efficiency. These innovations are not only transformative for Bihar but also serve as a model for how digital health can drive evidence-based decisions, improve health outcomes, and ensure equitable access to quality care.Rodic Consultants, a leading engineering and digital infrastructure consulting company, has played an instrumental role in fast-tracking the adoption of this path-breaking digital platform by leveraging its expertise in digital infrastructure, project management, and data-driven solutions to transform the healthcare landscape of Bihar.Serving as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the Bihar Health Department, Rodic Consultants has ensured seamless integration of the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) across 13,000 state-run health facilities in 38 districts of Bihar. The platform, featuring over 20 modules including patient registration, OPD/IPD management, doctor's scheduling, pharmacy, radiology, and lab information, is operational statewide. A centralized control centre monitors health indicators and facility performance, enabling a proactive, citizen-centric approach to healthcare management.Speaking on the new milestone, Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of Rodic Consultants, said, “This award affirms our commitment to innovation and public health, and highlights the strength of our collaboration with the Government of Bihar. By streamlining healthcare processes and improving access, we have brought this project to life with excellence and impact. We are confident this initiative will not only improve public health but also build a more equitable and resilient healthcare system, creating a sustainable model for future digital health advancements in India.”