    Inshorts Group Powers Festive branding with tailored, multilingual solutions
    Jammu Kashmir

    Inshorts Group Powers Festive branding with tailored, multilingual solutions

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: The Inshorts Group, with its flagship apps Inshorts and Public, presents ideal platforms for brands to shine during the festive season. Inshorts, known for 60-word summaries, helps brands cut through advertising clutter by offering customised and novel campaigns that immediately capture attention. Its innovative approach ensures that each brand's message is crafted to resonate with the right audience, providing tailored and impactful solutions.Similarly, the Public app stands out by offering creative and hyperlocal solutions in multiple languages, allowing brands to connect meaningfully with regional audiences. This multilingual approach expands a brand's reach, making festive campaigns more inclusive and locally relevant.Both apps bring equal, innovative capabilities to the table, providing brands with creative, novel solutions. While Inshorts excels in delivering concise, high-impact communication, Public enhances local engagement, ensuring brands can leverage the unique strengths of both platforms to create festive campaigns that leave a lasting impression.We partnered with Myntra on Inshorts App to enhance the Big Fashion Festival experience. The campaign introduced a ‘Treasure Hunt' game within the app, seamlessly integrating with users' regular news feeds. Participants searched for hidden festival-themed symbols, and clicking on these symbols unlocked exclusive Myntra offers and promotions. This gamified approach effectively engaged Myntra's young, fashion-conscious audience and added a fun twist to their shopping experience. As users navigated through their feeds, they were immersed in a playful and rewarding experience that made shopping more enjoyable.We partnered with Cadbury Celebrations on Public App for the “DIWALI HOME SHOPPING NETWORK” campaign, spotlighting talented homepreneurs, particularly homemakers, who transformed unique skills into successful home-based businesses. Featuring entrepreneurs from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, the campaign celebrated Diwali's spirit of giving, through by popular creators on Public app.

