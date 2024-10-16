Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to develop a luxury residential project

Jammu Tawi: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, today announced that it has entered a joint venture with Kanodia's real estate venture KREEVA to develop a luxury residential project in Sector 46, one of the most premium residential localities within Gurugram. Spanning across 1.74 acres, the project will consist of luxury apartments, targeting discerning homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR). The project will offer a perfect blend of modern design, superior construction quality, and state-of-the-art amenities, offering a new standard of urban living to the residents of Gurugram.Commenting on the partnership, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director Group Promoter's Office, MD & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, “We are excited to partner with KREEVA (Kanodia Real Estate Venture Arm) to bring our expertise in real estate development to Gurugram's Sector 46. This collaboration is in line with our vision of expanding our footprint in key markets across India while delivering high-quality residential projects that cater to the evolving needs of homebuyers. This is our second project in Gurugram, and we aim to create a landmark that will redefine the skyline of the location and provide an unparalleled living experience.”Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Co-Founder, Kanodia Group, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to bring this luxurious residential project to life in Gurugram. By leveraging the combined strengths of both companies, we are confident in delivering an unparalleled, world-class living experience that sets a new standard for luxury in one of Gurugram's most prestigious locations.”