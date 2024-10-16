back to top
Search
    JammuCGCL enters Green Financing with Rooftop Solar Finance
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    CGCL enters Green Financing with Rooftop Solar Finance

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd (Capri Loans), a leading non-banking financial company, has launched its Rooftop Solar product under the MSME Loans. The creditor will help individuals and businesses harness the power of solar energy for self-use, paving the way for a more sustainable future.Capri Solar Finance offers a hassle-free financing solution with no collateral, and minimal documentation. This fastens loan approval time to under five minutes and disbursals are completed in just 4-6 hours. Capri Global has partnered with Credit Fair, a renewable energy fintech, to onboard customers digitally to avail loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 25,00,000 at competitive interest rates, which covers the entire cost of solar modules, inverters, batteries, and installation, making it a comprehensive option for self-use solar projects. Credit Fair will increases assess to credit through its digital platform ensuring a seamless experience.Emphasizing the company's commitment to the government's National Solar Mission, aimed to increase residential rooftop solar capacity by 2027, Amar Rajpurohit, CBO (MSME Loans) of Capri Global Capital Ltd stated, “We are keen to be one of the early bird NBFCs in the space of rooftop solar finance. Given the Rooftop Solar Market size in terms of installed base is expected to reach 34.99 gigawatt by 2029, we feel well positioned to ride the tailwinds of the sector. Capri Solar Finance aims to reach a loan book size of Rs.1000 crore in the coming years in this . First phase of rollout will focus on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with plans to expand to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by year-end.”Explaining the advantage of partnering with Credit Fair, he added, “We are building an ecosystem with India's major solar panel manufacturers and EPC installers to further accelerate our mission. Credit Fair's digital platform would drive widespread adoption of solar energy and empower households and businesses in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities to generate their own electricity, while contributing to India's solar energy goals.Vendors listed with Credit Fair will be able to avail the benefits of Capri Solar Finance credit. We are making thetransition to solar power simple, accessible, and hassle-free for our customers.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    byteXL introduces Nimbus, ‘a revolutionary learning platform set to redefine coding education’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    byteXL introduces Nimbus, ‘a revolutionary learning platform set to redefine coding education’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: byteXL, the pioneering engineering education transformation platform,...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Junior Scale JKAS Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Rescinds Orders Empowering LG, His Advisors In Administrative Council

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    Nasir Aslam Wani Named J&K CM’s Advisor

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    byteXL introduces Nimbus, ‘a revolutionary learning platform set to redefine coding...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Junior...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Rescinds Orders Empowering LG, His Advisors...