byteXL introduces Nimbus, ‘a revolutionary learning platform set to redefine coding education’

Jammu Tawi: byteXL, the pioneering engineering education transformation platform, is proud to unveil Nimbus, a one-of-its-kind, innovative internal learning platform that changes how students learn to code. Nimbus is crafted for top-notch user experience by giving students the capability and resources to handle challenging coding problems and application development projects.Nimbus allows students to work in 18+ coding languages, including complex coding languages like Python, C++, and JAVA, all on one platform, so it's easy to switch between languages when needed. Such flexibility in the change of language will enormously develop efficiency but, in the same place, will give students the opportunity to experiment and learn various programming languages.The key feature of Nimbus is the ability to launch in as few as 30 to 60 seconds, compared to other platforms, which take several hours to set up. This would provide a great reduction in latency, leading to massive increases in productivity-that is, instead of wasting hours waiting for a machine to configure itself, students will spend their time learning and coding. Nimbus aimed to provide access from affordable devices to eliminate the need for expensive laptops and further facilitate access to top-notch coding education.According to Karun Tadepalli, CEO, byteXL, “With Nimbus, we're not just launching a code platform; we're redefining the entire learning experience for students. The goal is to make sure the next generation of developers will have the skills and tools to remain competitive in the increasingly competitive technology landscape. Added to that, Nimbus will support multiple languages with unmatched speed and affordability, making it a true game-changer in the coding education space.”“Nimbus is more than a platform's a game-changing paradigm in the way coding is taught and learned,” said Charan Tadepalli, Co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of byteXL. “By applying advanced technologies and making it more affordable, we are removing obstacles in education and providing students with the needed tools to innovate and lead in the technology industry.”Nimbus also integrates AI, LLM, and full-stack development, adding to a suite of instruments that will support developers in all fields of coding. The platform is powered by advanced AI to enhance live assistance for students in writing better code faster.Currently, 27 colleges in India have integrated Nimbus into their curriculum. In this process, 50,000+ students have benefitted from this premium coding platform. The response from students and instructors has been encouraging beyond all expectations.”Nimbus is unlike any platform I have used before. Its ease of use and speed make coding much more enjoyable and easier. I am quite sure that this is going to help me prepare for my future preparations” says a student from QIS College of Engineering and Technology.”It has been easier for the students to have access to a wide range of programming languages and tools at an affordable price with Nimbus. AI-assisted coding is probably the most impressive feature that has enhanced student engagement,” says a professor from Lovely Professional University (LPU).Most importantly, as QIS College of Engineering and Technology's HOD believes, “Nimbus has transformed the way we teach coding. It has added speed, flexibility, and much more through its AI-based features to our curriculum so that it becomes easy for our students to learn and excel at the coding end.”