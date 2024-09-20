Three BSF troopers killed, several injured in Budgam road accident

Budgam, Sept 20: At least three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off road and fell into a gorge in Brell Waterhail area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the bus with 36 BSF troopers skidded off road in Brell village of and fell into a gorge.

He said that in the incident three BSF troopers died while more than two dozen were injured.

The official said that the injured are being treated at a heath facility. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.