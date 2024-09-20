back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPut under house arrest for third consecutive Friday, claims Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Put under house arrest for third consecutive Friday, claims Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 20: Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has claimed that he was put under house arrest for the third consecutive Friday, preventing him from discharging his religious duties.

     

    He also described as “strange” and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's claim to a private TV news channel that the Hurriyat Conference leader was a free man and could go wherever he wanted.
    “No reason is given for this infringement of my fundamental right to freedom and liberty. It is enforced in private and denied in public. No visitors, especially the media, are allowed to meet me,” the Mirwaiz said on Friday.
    The separatist leader alleged that “repeated detention” were affecting his obligations as the Mirwaiz (chief cleric) and his socio-educational initiatives.
    He said he would file a rejoinder before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and concerning his ongoing lawsuit seeking permanent release from house arrest.
    The Mirwaiz also condoled the passing of Jammu and Kashmir's first Muslim IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who died on Thursday.
    Pandit, who retired as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in 2009, died at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer.
    “Shafi sahab was a dynamic bureaucrat, for whom the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was the motivating force throughout his career. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve the society through philanthropic and social initiatives. Such people are an asset to society and he will always be remembered for that,” the separatist leader said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rajnath lauds expedition team that paid homage to PVC awardees
    Next article
    Three BSF troopers killed, several injured in Budgam road accident
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Three BSF troopers killed, several injured in Budgam road accident

    Northlines Northlines -
    Budgam, Sept 20: At least three Border Security Force...

    Rajnath lauds expedition team that paid homage to PVC awardees

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

    J&K was dubbed as disputed because of NC: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 20: Union minister G Kishan Reddy blamed...

    FRIDAY FOLLOWING EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) | Thousands offer prayers at Hazratbal

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Friday following Eid-e-Milad was observed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three BSF troopers killed, several injured in Budgam road accident

    Rajnath lauds expedition team that paid homage to PVC awardees

    J&K was dubbed as disputed because of NC: Union minister G...