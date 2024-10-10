Thousands face loss of access to affordable weight loss drugs as shortage ends

As the shortage of a cutting-edge diabetes medication comes to an end, many individuals who found successful weight management through compounded versions may lose their affordable treatment option. Tirzepatide, part of a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that promote weight loss, has seen skyrocketing demand due to its ability to aid substantial and lasting weight reduction. While brand versions like Mounjaro remain in shortage, compounded formulations allowed broad accessibility at more budget-friendly price points.

Janet McCaskill's ongoing battle with weight took a positive turn when she started a compounded form of tirzepatide through her local pharmacy last year. Losing nearly 100 pounds and gaining improved health, the 58-year-old found a solution that worked where diets failed. However, the end of Mounjaro's shortage as indicated by the FDA means her compounded medication can no longer be provided. At hundreds per month, the high costs of branded options may put treatment out of reach.

McCaskill is not alone in her concerns. It is estimated that millions currently rely on compounded GLP-1s, and affordability will pose a challenge for switching to FDA-approved brands. While the shortage resolution enables expanded availability, it throws the status of compounds into question. Compounding provides customization benefits but lacks the regulatory oversight of branded drugs. As access to various formulations is reconsidered, many hope pharmaceutical manufacturers will consider further price reductions to broaden treatment access.

For individuals experiencing success with affordable compounded medications, the loss of this option cuts off a lifeline that has proved integral to maintaining improved wellness and quality of life. As the tirzepatide shortage ends, only time will tell the full impact on those who found an answer to weight challenges through lower-cost compounded versions of these in-demand medications.