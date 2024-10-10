Atal Incubation Centre CSIR IIIM Srinagar Recruitment 2024, Salary 1 Lakh

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Srinagar has launched a recruitment drive to support start-ups and foster entrepreneurship through its Atal Incubation Centre. The incubation facility aims to nurture innovative ideas and turn them into viable business ventures.

Applications have been invited for the post of Coordinator to manage operations at the incubation centre located at IIIM's branch laboratory in Srinagar. An annual salary of Rs. 1 lakh is being offered. Eligible candidates possessing at least a Master's degree in Science fields or related subjects coupled with 5 years of relevant experience can apply. The maximum age is 50 years.

Interested individuals need to fill an online form available on IIIM's website by October 17, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an in-person interview scheduled on October 24 at IIIM Jammu. The list of eligible applicants will be published on October 18.

The Atal Incubation Centre was established with the mission of supporting entrepreneurs through funding, infrastructure, technical expertise, industry networks and mentoring. It aims to leverage CSIR-IIIM's expertise in life and natural sciences to convert ideas into socially impactful and commercially viable ventures.

This is a great opportunity for aspiring innovators and early-stage startups working in agriculture, food processing and herbal sectors to gain necessary resources and guidance. The Coordinator's role involves managing day-to-day operations at the incubation facility, facilitating interaction between entrepreneurs and industry players as well as coordinating skill and capacity building programs.

Thos seeking to explore their entrepreneurial skills while contributing to the local innovation ecosystem are encouraged to apply for this position. Selection will be based on candidate's qualification, domain knowledge and proven experience in nurturing new businesses. This initiative of IIIM is surely a positive step towards empowering creativity and fostering an entrepreneurship culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Eligible candidates are advised to fill out the Google form (Link given in below official Notification) on or before 17-10-2024 by 05:00 PM. The In-person interviews shall be held on October 24, 2024, from 09:30 AM onwards at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.

The list of shortlisted candidates for in-person interview will be uploaded on the CSIR-IIIM website https://iiim.res.in/ on 18-10-2024 by 5:00 pm. For further details, check the official notification given below:

