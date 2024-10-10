Study finds Covid infection may raise heart attack and stroke risk for 3 years

A new study has found that those who had Covid-19, especially severe cases requiring hospitalization, may face elevated risks of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death for up to three years after infection.

Researchers examined data from the UK Biobank, analyzing medical records of over 11,000 people who tested positive for Covid in 2020 and comparing them to over 222,000 people without known Covid infections. They found those with Covid faced double the risk of serious heart issues like heart attack and stroke in the following years compared to those who were uninfected.

For those hospitalized with severe Covid, risks were even higher – over three times greater than the control group. Having Covid appeared as powerful a risk factor as conditions like diabetes or peripheral artery disease. Notably, the study found no sign that heart risks diminished over time after infection.

Doctors say Covid may damage and destabilize plaque built up in arteries, making ruptures that can cause clots more likely. However, people's blood type and use of low-dose aspirin were also factors. Those hospitalized with Covid who took aspirin faced no increased heart risk.

While the exact mechanisms are still under investigation, physicians now ask patients about prior Covid infections and focus on controlling risk factors like blood pressure, cholesterol and aspirin use to help lower cardiovascular dangers. Getting vaccinated may also offer protection by lessening chances of serious disease. This research underscores the need for continued monitoring of long-term health outcomes in those who have had Covid-19.